Jahanzeb Khichchi Reviews Rs 16 Billion Schemes Under Execution In Vehari

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichchi reviewed pace of progress on schemes worth Rs 16.622 billion under execution at a meeting here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the district coordination committee meeting, Khichchi said that the PTI government believed in equal development opportunities for all and focusing under developed far flung areas under its development vision.

He ordered officials not to compromise on quality of work and material and execute schemes speedily to extend the benefit to the people as early as possible.

Deputy commissioner Mubeen Elahi said that all out efforts were being made to ensure quality of work and material and to complete the schemes in time. He said that development schemes' execution was being monitored closely for transparency.

MPA Ejaz Sultan Bandesha said on the occasion that schemes worth billions were under execution in Vehari under a vision of PTI government to provide upgraded basic facilities to the people of under developed areas on priority. PTI government believes in serving the masses, he added.

