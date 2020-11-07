UrduPoint.com
Jahnzaib Visits Sahulat Bazaars Of Bahawalpur, Khairpur Tamewali

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Provincial Minister for Transport, Jahanzaib Khan Khichi visited Bahawalpur and checked the quality of items being sold at the Sahulat Bazaars

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Jahanzaib Khan Khichi visited Bahawalpur and checked the quality of items being sold at the Sahulat Bazaars.

He went to Sahulat Bazaars of Bahawalpur city and Khairpur Tamewali.

He directed concerned officers to continue crackdown against overpricing and hoarding so that citizens can get essentials commodities at cheaper prices.

The minister was briefed that price control magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 118098 places to check overprice and hoarding and found irregularities at 10134 places.

Fine of up to the sum of Rs 15.81 million was collected from violators.

