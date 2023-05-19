Jai Parkash quits PTI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Minority Wing's leader Jai Parkash on Friday announced to quit PTI due to violence took place all over the country.

Addressing the media in Karachi, he strongly condemned the violence that took place in the country following the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan.

He said those responsible for attacks on army installations, Jinnah House and other defense installations should be punished.

Jai Parkash said everyone should condemn the incidents that occurred on May 9.