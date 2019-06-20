UrduPoint.com
Jail Administration Cancels Political Meetings Of Former PM Nawaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:24 PM

Jail administration cancels political meetings of former PM Nawaz Sharif

Kot Lakhpat Jail administration cancelled all political meetings of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under government orders on Thursday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Kot Lakhpat Jail administration cancelled all political meetings of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under government orders on Thursday .The day of Thursday has been assigned to former PM for meeting in jail but jail administration upon government orders cancelled all his political meetings.

Only Sharif family is likely to be allowed to hold meeting with Nawaz Sharif.PML-N leaders were to give briefing to former PM regarding All Parties conference.On the other hand, JUI-F Chairman Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman while rejecting Federal government budget announced to lockdown Islamabad.He said that APC agenda and date will be decided in consultation with Mian Nawaz Sharif.

