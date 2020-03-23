UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jail Administration Refuses To Rake Accused Due To Not Conduct Coronavirus Test

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:58 PM

Jail administration refuses to rake accused due to not conduct coronavirus test

The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has taken notice that two accused were not tested for coronavirus, and issued summon to the district health officer, Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has taken notice that two accused were not tested for coronavirus, and issued summon to the district health officer, Sukkur.

The accountability court, Sukkur, in a corruption reference sent two accused Sikandar Mahar and Aijaz Memon to Central Jail, Sukkur, where the administration had refused to take the accused because the coronavirus test was not conducted of both accused.

It said later they were shifted to NAB's lock-up, while the AC judge has taken notice of the issue and issued summons to the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur to be present on March 24 (Tuesday).

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Jail Sukkur March Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Commends the Efforts of its Member States in f ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow 'Closure' Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Not Disc ..

41 seconds ago

Kremlin Unaware of France's Request for Russia's A ..

43 seconds ago

Brazil Shuts Land Border With Uruguay Amid Coronav ..

44 seconds ago

Japan Asks Travelers From US to Undergo 14-Day Qua ..

46 seconds ago

Process of Spray with pesticides water starts in p ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.