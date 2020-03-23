Jail administration refuses to rake accused due to not conduct coronavirus test

The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has taken notice that two accused were not tested for coronavirus, and issued summon to the district health officer, Sukkur

The accountability court, Sukkur, in a corruption reference sent two accused Sikandar Mahar and Aijaz Memon to Central Jail, Sukkur, where the administration had refused to take the accused because the coronavirus test was not conducted of both accused.

It said later they were shifted to NAB's lock-up, while the AC judge has taken notice of the issue and issued summons to the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur to be present on March 24 (Tuesday).