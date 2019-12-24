Jail authorities decide to shift Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to hospital

The jail authorities have decided to shift former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to jail after his health deteriorated on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) The jail authorities have decided to shift former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to jail after his health deteriorated on Tuesday.The former prime minister is currently in the jail on judicial remand over charges of financial irregularities in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract.

According to the sources, the former prime minister will be moved to Al-Shifa hospital, where he will again undergo a hernia surgery.It was further learnt that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be operated after physical examination on December 26.Last month, Abbasi had underwent a successful surgery in a private hospital.The former premier was treated for a hernia related ailment, the surgery was deemed successful.Abbasi was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.