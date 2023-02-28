Jail Bahro Tahrik fails as PTI stalwarts concentrate on social media more than arrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Despite tall claims to fill the country's jails, neither the PTI leadership nor its workers presented voluntary arrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Peshawar, making the Jail Bharo Tahrik merely a joke of the day.

Even the previous chief minister Mahmood Khan, KP PTI's President Pervez Khattak, former speaker Asad Qaiser, ex-Governor Shah Farman, dozens of PTI former ministers and lawmakers including Taimur Salim Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Syed Ishtiaq Urmar did not offer their voluntary arrest to meet the PTI's Chairman Imran Khan's call for Jail Bharo Tahrik.

"Those, who claimed to sacrifice their lives for Imran Khan were seen afraid of even reaching close to the prisons' vehicles despite several announcements by police to give peaceful voluntary arrest rather than making agitation," Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP spokesman and former member provincial assembly told APP on Tuesday.

He said the police was calling PTI leaders and workers through megaphones on roads and streets of Peshawar, Swat, Dir, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate them in their Jail Bharo Tehrik but non of them come forward for voluntary arrest rather kept themselves busy in taking selfies with police vehicles for social media posts.

He said that PTI's circus company had made hectic attempts to convince and bring out the workers for Jail Bharo Tharik in these cities but failed miserably because the people of KP knew about their poor performance and hallow slogans during the last 10 years rule in the province.

Ikhtair Wali said Imran's loyalists were chanting tall slogans for Jail Bharo Tehrik, while the families of arrested workers filed petitions for their recovery within 24 hours.

He said the immature policies and u-turn of Imran Khan had pushed the country into a political and economic crisis, adding it was beyond his understanding that first PTI lawmakers had resigned from the national assembly and later dissolved two provincial assemblies and now they were demanding re-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

He said Imran Khan in order to please his dissident workers and leaders, who were unnerved after premature dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies, has launched Jail Baharo Tahrik to get people attention but disappointed after the flopped show.

He said that Federal government has given Rs417 billion to Khyber Pakthunkhwa in National Finance Commission Award (NFC) during the past 13 years including 10 years rule of PTI and questioned whether this huge amount was used by the PTI's incompetent rulers.

Wali alleged the PTI government has misused these huge funds allocated for the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enhance its counter-terrorism capabilities and today everyone was asking about its usage in the wake of the police line's mosque bombing.

Former provincial minister and Awami National Party leader, Wajid Ali Khan has termed the announcement of Jail Baharo Tahrik just a political stunt of Imran Khan after PTI apparently had nothing left to convince its displeased political workers and leaders in the wake of immature political decisions of Imran Khan regarding dissolution of KP assembly where PTI was enjoying two third majority.

Talking to APP, he said Pakistanis knew that PTI had completely failed to serve the nation during its four-year rule in the centre and 10-year of government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the government helicopter was used by Imran Khan like a 'rickshaw' for personal political gains.

Wajid Khan recalled the Jail Bharo Movement launched by the mainstream political parties and lawyers against the emergency imposed by former President Pervez Musharraf said that it achieved its objectives in the form of restoration of sacked judges, end of house arrest of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the release of detained political workers and later resignation by the dictator.

Except BRT project constructed in very exorbitant rates, he said PTI failed to launch any mega project in the last ten years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the billion tree project was taken over by the NAB, which exposed Imran Khan's tall anti-corruption slogans.

He said huge taxpayers' money was wasted by the PTI's incompetent rulers as evidence of poor planning and ill selection of plantation sites under the billion trees afforestration project, which were washed away by last year's devastating flood in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ANP leader said political tolerance was the need of the hour to take the country out of economic and political crisis and make Pakistan economically stronger.