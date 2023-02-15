Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (Court Arrest) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was another political gimmick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (Court Arrest) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was another political gimmick.

"Imran Khan will take other U-turn as he did in the past many times," he added.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was against any political victimization and always supported democracy.

"Imran Khan was using institutions for the political victimization of opponents and filed false cases against the leaderships of political parties, and was unable to provide any evidence against them before the courts in his tenure," he added.

Replying to a question about International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, he said Imran Khan-led government had signed the agreement on tough conditions and then itself violated its provisions, while the present government had no option but to renegotiate the terms for the revival of the economy.