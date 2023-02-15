UrduPoint.com

'Jail Bharo Tehreek' Imran's Another Political Gimmick: Mohsin Ranjha

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 11:43 PM

'Jail Bharo Tehreek' Imran's another political gimmick: Mohsin Ranjha

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (Court Arrest) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was another political gimmick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (Court Arrest) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was another political gimmick.

"Imran Khan will take other U-turn as he did in the past many times," he added.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was against any political victimization and always supported democracy.

"Imran Khan was using institutions for the political victimization of opponents and filed false cases against the leaderships of political parties, and was unable to provide any evidence against them before the courts in his tenure," he added.

Replying to a question about International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, he said Imran Khan-led government had signed the agreement on tough conditions and then itself violated its provisions, while the present government had no option but to renegotiate the terms for the revival of the economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Jail Muslim Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP meets Vice Presidents of Uganda, Maldi ..

Fujairah CP meets Vice Presidents of Uganda, Maldives

3 minutes ago
 Ohio AG Dismisses Charges Filed Against Journalist ..

Ohio AG Dismisses Charges Filed Against Journalist Covering Train Derailment - S ..

9 minutes ago
 Current economic crisis 'inherited from PTI': Paki ..

Current economic crisis 'inherited from PTI': Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Sen ..

9 minutes ago
 UN Announces Openness to Assisting Russia in Accom ..

UN Announces Openness to Assisting Russia in Accommodating Ukrainian Refugees

4 minutes ago
 Polish President Proposes Creating Joint Weapons D ..

Polish President Proposes Creating Joint Weapons Depots on NATO's Eastern Flank

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Lobbying Idea to Resume Top Secret Progra ..

Pentagon Lobbying Idea to Resume Top Secret Programs With Kiev - Senior Russian ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.