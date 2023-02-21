"Jail Bharo Tehreek" is just political stunt: Tariq Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N Leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said that Imran seeking bail before arrest in various cases contradicts his political stunt of Jail Bharo Tahreek.

Talking to a private news channel he said that Imran should have begun Jail Bharo Tehreek from his own arrest not by making workers fodder.

PML-N always proclaimed to abide law as in imran's era, PML-N leaders faced worst political biased cases and Sharif family was kept in jails also but today, Imran khan is hiding from the courts, he added.

Replying to a question regarding general elections he said that the perception that PML-N was afraid of election was wrong, elections must be held in time according to the Constitution, he added.