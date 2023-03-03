UrduPoint.com

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC Orders Punjab Govt To Release PTI Leaders, Workers From Jails

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from jails

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has suspended the detention orders and issued notice to the Punjab government to submit reply by March 7.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended detention order of the PTI leaders and workers and ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release them.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC passed the order on petition moved by PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary.

Justice Sheikh issued notice to the Punjab government and directed it to submit reply by March 7.

PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary filed the petition and submitted that over 320 leaders and workers of the party were kept under illegal detention. He said that they detained them under MPO 3 after the PTI Chief announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek”.

He prayed the court to set aside the detention of the PTI leaders and workers and order their release.

It may be mentioned here that PTI Chief Imran Khan announced Jail Bharo Tehreek and the PTI leaders and workers voluntarily presented themselves for detention for this move. However, the police took the leaders and workers to different jails of the province.

Following the move, several petitions were filed in the LHC by different people including Zain Qureshi, the son of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi against detention of his father and other PTI leaders.

Around two days ago, the PTI Chief ended the jail bharo tehreek, saying that he would start election campaign from Saturday (tomorrow).

