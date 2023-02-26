Jail Bharo Tehreek miserably fails: Dina Naz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice President of PPP Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former MPA, Dina Naz, has said "Jail Bharo Tehreek (Fill prisons movement) has miserably flopped and the champions of offering court arrest are now hiding.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said PTI's movement has now turned into a 'bail seeking movement' as its chief, Imran Khan, is now making excuses for illness to save himself from prison. He said that instead of prison, Imran Khan can fill his pocket only.

Dina Naz said Imran Khan is hiding in Zaman Park by plastering his legs to befool his party workers and make excuses for illness.

She said that former chief minister Mahmood Khan had also invited the party workers to gather in front of his house to offer collective court arrest, but did not come out of his house.

She went on to say that all those elements, which were making tall claims of sacrificing their lives over "Plaster Niazi" are now on run to escape their arrest.