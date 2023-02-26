UrduPoint.com

'Jail Bharo Tehreek' Turning Out To Be A 'flop Show': Musadik Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

'Jail Bharo Tehreek' turning out to be a 'flop show': Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Saturday said that not a single worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) courted arrest in Multan today, as 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' had proved to be a "flop show".

Talking to a private news channel, Musadik Malik predicted that Imran Khan would retract his assertion of filling the jails, as another "U-turn" of PTI chief was around the corner.

"Instead of calling his workers to court arrest, Imran Khan should show some courage and court arrest himself first," Musadik Malik quipped.

He further said that Imran Khan considered it his political right to use offensive language against the state institutions.

He alleged that Imran Khan had a tendency of using "foul language against political rivals and state institutions".

Musadik Malik asserted that the polarization in Pakistani politics had aggravated to an extent that it was impossible to have a critical and rational discussion.

"It (polarization) needs to be de-escalated through political dialogue," he added.

