"Jail Bharo Tehreek' Turns Into Run Away From Jails: Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 12:00 PM

"Jail Bharo Tehreek' turns into run away from jails: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's adviser, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday while strongly criticizing PTI leader Imran Khan on 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' said that those elements, that claimed to fill the prisons were now trying to flee the prisons.

He said the failed Jail Bharo Movement has now turned into runaway movement from jails and 'Zamanat Karao Tehreek' (seeking bails movement".

In a statement here, the PM's adviser said Imran Khan was now making excuses for his sickness to avoid jail.

He added Imran Khan was now hiding in Zaman Park under the guise of leg plaster. He said former CM Mehmood Khan invited party workers to gather in front of his house for the jail bharo movement but did not come out of his house.

Muqam said those elements, who were claiming to sacrifice their lives for Niazi were now running from police to avoid their arrest, adding PTI's representatives were now following their leader's path by making different excuses as the call for the movement has completely failed.

