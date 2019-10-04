UrduPoint.com
Jail Cell Of Maryam Nawaz Infested With Bedbugs, Mosquitoes : Dr Adnan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Jail cell of Maryam Nawaz infested with bedbugs, mosquitoes : Dr Adnan

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan said that no better class has been provided to Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif in jail despite claims.He said that he met with Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail

Maryam Nawaz has been kept into a small cell, he said.He said even basic facilities are not available in bed bugs and mosquito affected cell.There is also a ban upon ordering homemade food or other things of need.He said better class in jail is the right of Maryam Nawaz according to jail rules and regulations.

Your Thoughts and Comments

