Jail constable dies in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death in a mishap as Motorcycle collided with a Trailer in 135/16-L in the limits of Mian Chano Police on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Shafique was working in jail police as a constable was going to perform his duties on motorcycle ,when he reached near 135/16-L his Motorcycle hit with a speeding trailer and he died on the spot because of receiving head injuries.

Rescuers after getting information reached the spot shifted the body to (THQ) main Chano for legal formalities while police concerned have started investigations into the incident .