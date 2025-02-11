Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the district administration was prioritizing the upgradation of jail hospitals to provide better healthcare facilities to prisoners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the district administration was prioritizing the upgradation of jail hospitals to provide better healthcare facilities to prisoners. Medical tests and treatment services are being ensured through the Jail Health Council.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Central Jail, where he inspected the availability of medicines and healthcare facilities at the jail hospital. The DC also chaired a meeting of the Jail Health Council and approved various administrative matters.

DC Bukhari stated that the Health Department had been directed to release funds on a priority basis for jail hospitals. This initiative aims to provide quality medical treatment within jail premises, reducing the need to transfer prisoners to Nishtar Hospital.

Earlier, the DC met with ailing prisoners and inquired about their health concerns.