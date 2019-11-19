Jail inmate dies at hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) ::An accused facing investigations in a housing scandal and confined in jail, died at Cardiology Institute here on Monday.

Accused Muhammad Iqbal (61) s/o Khushi Muhammad was arrested by NAB Multan few months ago and was facing investigations, an official of district jail said.

He was taken to Cardioligy Institute Multan after he developed some problem but died there.

Jail official said that body of the deceased had been handed over to his legal heirs after postmortem examination.