Jail officials face action for uploading objectionable video on facebook

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Departmental action was taken against officials of District Jail Rajanpur for involving in uploading objectionable video hurling allegations against their seniors and harming reputation of the prisons department and FIRs were registered against them in this regard.

In a statement issued here Friday, Superintendent District Jail Rajanpur Abdul Samad Sukhera said that two jail wardens Muhammad Ishaq and Amanullah were found involved in the matter by using unethical and indecent language tainted by their grudge, incited colleagues and attempted to tarnish the image of senior officials and that of the prisons department, the official said.

The Jail Superintendent added that show-cause notices had been issued and FIRs were registered against the concerned officials to plug chances of recurrence of such incidents in future.