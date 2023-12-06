Jail officials seek more time to submit Fawad Chaudhry’s medical report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The jail authorities did not submit the medical report of the former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on the scheduled date of the fraud case hearing on Wednesday and pleaded for more time to submit the medical report.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood heard the plea for the medical test of the former federal minister.

The court accepted the plea of jail authorities and directed to submit the answer on next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till December 9.

It may be mentioned that an application had been submitted by Fawad Chaudhry for a medical checkup.