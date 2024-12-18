Jail Reform Committee not stopped to meet anyone, says Adiala Administration

The Adiala Jail Administration on Wednesday said that the Jail Reform Committee was not stopped to meet any anyone

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Adiala Jail Administration on Wednesday said that the Jail Reform Committee was not stopped to meet any anyone.

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was at the NAB court for a hearing during the committee's visit, it further said.

The court was not under the control of the jail administration, the administration added.