Jail Reform Committee Not Stopped To Meet Anyone, Says Adiala Administration
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Adiala Jail Administration on Wednesday said that the Jail Reform Committee was not stopped to meet any anyone.
The founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was at the NAB court for a hearing during the committee's visit, it further said.
The court was not under the control of the jail administration, the administration added.
