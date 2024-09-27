Open Menu

'Jail Reforms Implemented'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

'Jail reforms implemented'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Sargodha Jail Superintendent Waheed Khan Friday said that all basic facilities, including quality food, were being provided to prisoners.

Talking to APP, he said that like other jails of Pakistan, Sargodha region jails have also been digitised.

"A doctor for the mental health of the prisoners and a lawyer for legal support are also deputed," he said.

"Instructions have been issued for inter-provincial and inter-district transfer of prisoners and follow-up of the cases of prisoners eligible for release on parole," he added.

He said that the revolutionary arrangement for the Vocational Training Center, Juvenile Ward, Kitchen Prisoners, Remand and Prisoner Barracks, Prison Hospital, Rehabilitation Center for Drug Addicted Prisoners had been made.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prisoner Jail Doctor Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

4 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

20 hours ago
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

1 day ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

1 day ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

1 day ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan