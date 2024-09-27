'Jail reforms implemented'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Sargodha Jail Superintendent Waheed Khan Friday said that all basic facilities, including quality food, were being provided to prisoners.

Talking to APP, he said that like other jails of Pakistan, Sargodha region jails have also been digitised.

"A doctor for the mental health of the prisoners and a lawyer for legal support are also deputed," he said.

"Instructions have been issued for inter-provincial and inter-district transfer of prisoners and follow-up of the cases of prisoners eligible for release on parole," he added.

He said that the revolutionary arrangement for the Vocational Training Center, Juvenile Ward, Kitchen Prisoners, Remand and Prisoner Barracks, Prison Hospital, Rehabilitation Center for Drug Addicted Prisoners had been made.