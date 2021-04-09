Jail reforms need of hour: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said that reforms in jail system was need of hour to make peaceful society.

During visit of central jail alongwith Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ejaz here on Friday. Commissioner said that jails must be converted into training center for criminals to make them useful citizens of the society.

He said that TEVTA centres, schools and vocational training institutes can play a vital role for this purpose.

He directed jail administration to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) in jails.

The Commissioner also visited kitchens and different sections of the jail and checked quality of food being offered to prisoners.

Superintendent Jail Yasir Khan breified Commissioner about security arrangements of the jail.