Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district police Batagram on Monday registered an FIR against the jail superintendent over the alleged molestation of a 20-year-old girl in custody.

The district police officer (DPO) said that the government hospital had confirmed the molestation of the girl, who had alleged that the jail superintendent abused her in the office.

The DPO said that a case had been registered against the jail superintendent however the official had obtained pre-arrest bail from a local court due to which he was not arrested however, a departmental inquiry was being conducted against him.