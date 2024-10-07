Jail Superintendent Booked Over Alleged Molestation Of 20-yr Girl In Custody
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district police Battagram on Monday registered an FIR against jail superintendent Shehr Yar over alleged molestation of a 20-year-old girl in custody.
The district police officer (DPO) said that the government hospital had confirmed the molestation of the girl who had alleged that the jail superintendent abused her in the office.
The DPO said that a case had been registered against the jail superintendent however the official had obtained pre-arrest bail from a local court due to which he was not arrested however, a departmental inquiry was being conducted against him.
Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home suspended the official and ordered disciplinary proceedings against him on the allegation levelled by the female prisoner.
The ACS also constituted a two-member fact finding body comprising DIG Prison Hazara division Umair Khan and Superintendent District Jail Mansehra Nagina Mehsud to probe into the matter and submit report for perusal of the competent authority.
APP/adi
