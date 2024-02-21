Open Menu

Jail Superintendent Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Shifted To Hospital After CPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Superintendent District Jail Muzaffargarh Iqbal Akhtar Wednesday suffered cardiac arrest while on duty, responding to which rescuers restored his breath and shifted him to the hospital in semiconscious condition for treatment

Rescue 1122 officials said that soon after receiving the call they reached the district jail and found the superintendent in unconscious condition due to cardiac arrest. Rescuers immediately started Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR ) to restore his breath during his shift to the hospital.

Rescuers said that the superintendent his breath fully restored after 30 minutes of CPR and later, he was shifted from DHQ Hospital to Indus Hospital for better treatment facilities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar reached the hospital to inquire about the health of the official. They asked doctors to pay special attention to the patient and prayed for his earliest possible recovery.

