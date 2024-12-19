Open Menu

Jail Superintendents Directed To Hold Christmas Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazir has issued instructions to organize Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam birthday celebrations on December 25 in all prisons of the province, including Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The jail superintendents had been directed to hold special prayer and cake cutting ceremonies for the Christian prisoners and employees, a Punjab Prisons Department spokesman told APP on Thursday.

The spokesman said that Christian prisoners should be allowed to meet their families on December 25 so that they could celebrate the day with their loved ones.

He cited the IG Prisons that the Christian jail inmates would be provided a suitable environment to celebrate Christmas, and with the cooperation of philanthropists, sweets and gifts would also be distributed among them.

Similarly, he said, volleyball, football and cricket tournaments should be organized among teams consisting of prisoners to mark the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The spokesperson said that all the superintendents and officers had been instructed to remain present in jails on December 25.

