Jail Trial Proceedings Continue In Two May-9 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Jail trial proceedings were held at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Monday in two separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including the burning of police vehicles in the Gulberg during May-9 violence.
Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearings, wherein defence lawyers partially cross-examined five prosecution witnesses in the case of burning police vehicles in Gulberg.
In a related case regarding the burning of a container outside National Park in Gulberg, one witness recorded a statement.
The court has adjourned further hearings in both cases until October 1.The attendance of both bailed and under-trial accused was marked inside the jail, including senior PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry.
The accused are facing serious charges of sedition and inciting the public to violence.
Recent Stories
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Theme Park to review drainage operation6 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures on priority basis to develop the agriculture sector: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan6 minutes ago
-
FESCO training centres playing vital role in employees capacity building6 minutes ago
-
Jail trial proceedings continue in two May-9 cases6 minutes ago
-
WASA repairs main sewerage line near steam power6 minutes ago
-
Journalists walk out of NA over mistreatment of colleague6 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Oct 87 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments7 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in shootout, two escaped7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman takes notice of administrative lapses at Rohri Junction Railway Station16 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security plan implemented during CM visit26 minutes ago
-
SAP system up-gradation activity to be conducted in Sukkur26 minutes ago