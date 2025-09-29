Open Menu

Jail Trial Proceedings Continue In Two May-9 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Jail trial proceedings were held at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Monday in two separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including the burning of police vehicles in the Gulberg during May-9 violence.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearings, wherein defence lawyers partially cross-examined five prosecution witnesses in the case of burning police vehicles in Gulberg.

In a related case regarding the burning of a container outside National Park in Gulberg, one witness recorded a statement.

The court has adjourned further hearings in both cases until October 1.The attendance of both bailed and under-trial accused was marked inside the jail, including senior PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry.

The accused are facing serious charges of sedition and inciting the public to violence.

