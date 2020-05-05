Jail warder injured by robbers in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : A jail warder was injured by robbers for putting up resistance, in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that jail warder Azeem Bilal resident of Chak No.

21-GB was returning back home on a motorcycle at night after performing duty in Central Jail when bandits intercepted him near Chak No.108-GB at Jaranwala Road.

They snatched motorcycle and other items at gunpoint.

The outlaws shot at and injured him when he produced resistance.

The injured was shifted to hospital.

A case has been registered against the accused.

