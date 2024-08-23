Open Menu

Jailed APHC Leaders Call On UN For Urgent Action To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Jailed APHC leaders call on UN for urgent action to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Top incarcerated leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have called on the United Nations to actively intervene in resolving the protracted Kashmir dispute to prevent further conflict and devastation in South Asia.

APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and senior Hurriyat leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, both detained in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, have emphasized that India’s rigid stance on Kashmir cannot suppress the persistent aspirations and sentiments of the Kashmiri people. They argue that the issue extends beyond India’s internal affairs and is recognized as a significant political and humanitarian concern internationally, KMS reported.

In their separate messages released in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the APHC leaders stressed that the Kashmir dispute is a core issue acknowledged by the global community, including the United Nations.

They warned that failing to address the dispute threatens peace and security in South Asia and called for proactive international involvement to resolve the conflict. They reminded that India had initially referred the dispute to the UN, which has passed numerous resolutions advocating for its resolution.

The leaders criticized the Indian government’s inflexible policy on Kashmir, asserting that such an approach fails to address the root of the problem. They reminded that the UN remains a suitable mediator, given its historical involvement in the dispute and India’s promises to resolve the issue in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC leaders emphasized that the UN must act decisively to resolve the long-standing conflict, stressing that international intervention is essential for ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

