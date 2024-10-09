Jailed Leader Urges World To Settle Kashmir, Palestine Disputes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Shabbir Ahmed Shah, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, has condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people from his jail cell in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Shah in a message from jail expressed regret that the world is silently witnessing the violence and destruction inflicted upon Palestinians and Kashmiris at the hands of oppressors. He emphasizes that Kashmir and Palestine share a similar struggle, having suffered greatly at the hands of Indian and Israeli colonizers. The military aggression and deprivation of basic rights in these disputed areas necessitate resolution for global peace and prosperity.
Shah criticizes the Indian BJP government’s policies, particularly since August 2019, as attempts to erase Kashmiris’ fundamental identity.
He noted that the Indian government has altered demography and established new colonies in Srinagar, Pulwama, Islamabad, and Kulgam, posing a threat to the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah urges the international community to acknowledge the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians and take decisive action to resolve these disputes before the escalating conflict worsens. He stressed the need for the world to break its silence on Kashmir, where India’s apartheid regime has replicated Israel’s model, silencing the people.
The Gaza-Israel conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and infrastructure damage, with over 37,000 Gazans reportedly killed in the ongoing 2023-2024 war. This conflict is part of the broader Israeli-Palestinian dispute that began in 1948.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two accused of raping woman arrested by Sumbal Police, SSIOU2 minutes ago
-
Railways to resume Jaffar Express operations by end of this week2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 44 kg drugs in five operations2 minutes ago
-
Cabinet body approves independent multiplayer market for power purchase, generation11 minutes ago
-
Jailed leader urges world to settle Kashmir, Palestine disputes11 minutes ago
-
Shehroze makes history as Pakistan’s youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks over 8,000m11 minutes ago
-
Principal shot dead12 minutes ago
-
209 terrorists killed, 244 held in nine months12 minutes ago
-
Doli Roti: A unique culinary experience thrives in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Noon Meem Rashid observed12 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly proceedings adjourned till Oct 913 hours ago
-
67 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Lebanon to arrive on Wednesday13 hours ago