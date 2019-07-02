UrduPoint.com
Jailed Nawaz Sharif Can No More Have Home-made Meals

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 13 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:43 PM

Jailed Nawaz Sharif can no more have home-made meals

The Punjab government had decided to lift this facility of getting meals from home. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) The Punjab government has decided to ban former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to have home-made food.

Media reports said that the jail administration had allowed Nawaz Sharif’s family to bring food for him.

However, the Punjab government had decided to lift this facility of getting meals from home.

Sources said that the jail administration will issue orders in this regard this week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he had directed the Ministry of Law to introduce a legal amendment to withdraw A-class jail facility from those who had looted the public money.

Talking to a private television channel, he ruled out the possibility of any deal for both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Under the new law, such looters of the public money should be put in those jail cells where the common men facing the theft charges were imprisoned.

The prime minister said a political prisoner could avail the A-class facility and asked how that privilege could be extended to the plunderers of national wealth. Such people should be sent to ordinary jails just like other thieves, he added.

