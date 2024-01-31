Jailed Nayeem Khan urges UN to take steps for resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Illegally detained leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Nayeem Ahmed Khan, has urged the United Nations to take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute by implementing its relevant resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Nayeem Ahmed Khan in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail said that it was obligatory for the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to play a role in resolving the decades-old dispute pending on the agenda of the World Body.

Citing the onslaught of 5th August 2019, the APHC leader said that all laws promulgated in occupied Kashmir had been replaced after this illegal unconstitutional move to convert a Muslim majority territory into a minority, thereby causing a grave threat of ethnic cleansing and widespread genocide of Kashmiris.

Nayeem Khan lauded the peaceful nature of the people of occupied Kashmir and their strong belief in human values. He demanded an early resolution of the lingering dispute to avert a threat of any nuclear collusion and ensure permanent peace in the region.