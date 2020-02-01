UrduPoint.com
Jailed PPP Leader Abbas Jakhrani Residence Declared As Sub-jail

Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:10 PM

The residence of jailed PPP leader Abbas Jakhrani was declared as sub-jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The residence of jailed PPP leader Abbas Jakhrani was declared as sub-jail. A notification in this regard was issued by the Sindh Home Department, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

Abbas Jakhrani who is also the cousin of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Ejaz Jakhrani, was arrested allegedly in funds embezzlement case and was sent to Jaikababad jail.

