Jailers meet to improve prisons security, discusses welfare measures for jail inmates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Masud Ur Rahman Thursday here presided the 4th Conference of the Superintendent of Jails and discussed various measures for enhancing security arrangements of prisons and welfare of prisoners and staff.

The prisons security arrangement were discussed in detail and necessary directions were passed to enhance security arrangements of the jails.

The jailers discussed welfare initiatives for prisoners and focused on provision of clean and cool drinking water, air coolers to women and Juveniles. They also underscored the need for enhancing sanitation and hygiene inside jails.

Matters related to starting small scale skill development industries like tailoring, cloth bags and school chairs making, screening and treatment of prisoners having viral diseases and rehabilitation of mentally challenged and drug addict prisoners were also deliberated upon in the conference.

Welfare initiatives related to staff included efforts for up-gradation and fast track promotion of Assistant Superintendent Jail and Watch and Ward staff, training of staff, revival of special welfare fund, development of prison gardens, extension of Prison Management Information System (PMIS), 10% quota for prisons staff children in warder cadre, implementation of pension policy posting, transfer policy and TA/DA waiting list of staff also discussed the jailers.