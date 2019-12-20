UrduPoint.com
Jaishankar Cancels Meeting With US Lawmakers Due To Kashmir Criticism

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Jaishankar cancels meeting with US lawmakers due to Kashmir criticism

Jaypal—Indian-born-first woman lawmaker, has criticized Indian government earlier for putting restrictions in occupied valley.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2019) Indian External Affairs Ministers Subrahmanyam Jaishankar cancelled his meeting with senior members of the United States’ congress due to criticism for imposing curfew and restrictions in Occupied Kashmir, the US media reported here on Friday.

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar was on his visit to Washington last where he was lined up to meet the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Representative Elliot Engel, Michael MecCaul of Republicans’ representative and others.

Washington Post—one of the leading newspaper of the US, reported that Indian foreign minister asked the US law makers to exclude congresswoman Pramila Jayapal from the meeting who had earlier strongly criticized the government’s actions and policies in the occupied valley but they refused to accept his demands.

On it, the report said, Jaishankar cancelled his meeting with US law makers.

Jaypal—who is an Indian-born-US citizen and first woman lawmaker, moved a resolution in Congress and raised voice for human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. Steve Watkins also accompanied her in this move. Jaypal asked Indian to stop human violations in occupied valley and end restrictions on communications. Reacting on Jayshankar’s decision of cancelling meeting with US representatives, Jaypal tweeted: "The cancellation of the meeting was deeply disturbing. It only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn't willing to listen to any dissent at all,”.

IIhsan omar and many other US lawmakers have already stronly criticized Indian government for human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

