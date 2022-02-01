JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholders in Justice Sectors: Senate informed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday informed Senate that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (JALA) has established institutional linkages with various stakeholders of Justice Sectors including Police, Prison, Prosecutions, Bar Councils, etc to provide legal aid within 48 hours on receipt of application

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday informed Senate that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (JALA) has established institutional linkages with various stakeholders of Justice Sectors including Police, Prison, Prosecutions, Bar Councils, etc to provide legal aid within 48 hours on receipt of application.

Responding to various questions during the Questions Hour session at Senate, the minister said that the Authority has been established and an awareness campaign was also conducted in this regard.

In a written reply, the minister said that JALA is also mandated to pay fines, penalties for those prisoners, who are confined in the Jail due to non-payment of fines/penalties and also make arrangements for payment to meet bail amounts, she added.

Shireen Mazari said that JALA is a nascent authority striving to discharge its statuary obligations in different ways. In this backdrop provision of legal aid financial and funds rules have been sent to Finance Division after soliciting approval from BOG of JALA.

JALA is already providing legal aid on a pro bono basis through a panel of lawyers, she said.