UrduPoint.com

JALA Establishes Linkages With Various Stakeholders In Justice Sectors: Senate Informed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:25 PM

JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholders in Justice Sectors: Senate informed

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday informed Senate that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (JALA) has established institutional linkages with various stakeholders of Justice Sectors including Police, Prison, Prosecutions, Bar Councils, etc to provide legal aid within 48 hours on receipt of application

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday informed Senate that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (JALA) has established institutional linkages with various stakeholders of Justice Sectors including Police, Prison, Prosecutions, Bar Councils, etc to provide legal aid within 48 hours on receipt of application.

Responding to various questions during the Questions Hour session at Senate, the minister said that the Authority has been established and an awareness campaign was also conducted in this regard.

In a written reply, the minister said that JALA is also mandated to pay fines, penalties for those prisoners, who are confined in the Jail due to non-payment of fines/penalties and also make arrangements for payment to meet bail amounts, she added.

Shireen Mazari said that JALA is a nascent authority striving to discharge its statuary obligations in different ways. In this backdrop provision of legal aid financial and funds rules have been sent to Finance Division after soliciting approval from BOG of JALA.

JALA is already providing legal aid on a pro bono basis through a panel of lawyers, she said.

Related Topics

Senate Police Jail Lawyers From

Recent Stories

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with th ..

PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with thunderstorm

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 ..

Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

5 minutes ago
 Maritime Affairs minister calls on FM

Maritime Affairs minister calls on FM

5 minutes ago
 Fawad asks Sindh government to implement SC verdic ..

Fawad asks Sindh government to implement SC verdict on LG system in letter and s ..

5 minutes ago
 US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly ..

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>