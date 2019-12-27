UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jalalpur Canal Project Costing Rs 45 Billion To Bring Revolution For Farmers Community: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:08 AM

Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs 45 billion to bring revolution for farmers community: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs.45 billion would bring revolution for farmers community of Potohar region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs.45 billion would bring revolution for farmers community of Potohar region. Speaking in a TV news channel programme, he said, the Asian Development Bank would support this mega project. The project, he said would provide clean drinking water to people of different areas besides irrigating some 172,00,000 acre of land. The ground breaking of this gigantic project had been completed, he told and added that the task would be accomplished within the period of four years.

Fawad Ch further stated that work on the project would be completed in three phases. The people of Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab would have clean drinking water facility while the canal water could also be utilized for harvesting crops.

Replying to a question, the minister said that due to rupee devaluation, the cost of this project had increased to Rs.45 billion.

Related Topics

Technology Water Jhelum Khushab Pind Dadan Khan Asian Development Bank TV (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey's ..

24 minutes ago

Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geo ..

24 minutes ago

Govt providing conducive environment to investors: ..

24 minutes ago

Heavy Rains in Rwanda Claim Lives of 12 People, Ex ..

24 minutes ago

Mexico to Appeal to Int'l Court of Justice Over Fe ..

24 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stresses for devising futuri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.