Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs 45 billion to bring revolution for farmers community: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:08 AM
Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs.45 billion would bring revolution for farmers community of Potohar region
Fawad Ch further stated that work on the project would be completed in three phases. The people of Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab would have clean drinking water facility while the canal water could also be utilized for harvesting crops.
Replying to a question, the minister said that due to rupee devaluation, the cost of this project had increased to Rs.45 billion.