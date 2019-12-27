Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs 45 billion to bring revolution for farmers community: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs.45 billion would bring revolution for farmers community of Potohar region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs.45 billion would bring revolution for farmers community of Potohar region. Speaking in a TV news channel programme, he said, the Asian Development Bank would support this mega project. The project, he said would provide clean drinking water to people of different areas besides irrigating some 172,00,000 acre of land. The ground breaking of this gigantic project had been completed, he told and added that the task would be accomplished within the period of four years.

Fawad Ch further stated that work on the project would be completed in three phases. The people of Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab would have clean drinking water facility while the canal water could also be utilized for harvesting crops.

Replying to a question, the minister said that due to rupee devaluation, the cost of this project had increased to Rs.45 billion.