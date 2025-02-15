Jalalpur Public School To Be Handed Over To PEF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan has decided to hand over Jalalpur Pirwala Public School to the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) due to a significant decline in student enrollment.
Despite having a vast 504-kanal infrastructure, the school currently accommodates only 50 students with just five teachers, raising concerns about its viability. Commissioner Amir Karim stated that every child in Jalalpur Pirwala deserved access to quality education in such a large facility. The school's decline has been attributed to poor administration and lack of funding. The commissioner believes that under PEF, student enrollment will rise, and quality education will be ensured.
During his recent visit, the commissioner expressed grave concerns over the school's deteriorating condition and directed the Board of Governors to convene a meeting. The board discussed the challenges in detail and forwarded recommendations to the commissioner. Following the board’s decision, Deputy Commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari formally wrote to the commissioner, supporting the school's transfer to PEF. The school also suffers from severe shortages of transport and clean drinking water. Additionally, the board revealed that due to financial constraints, teachers' salaries remain unpaid, and 20 out of 50 students have not paid fees for the past six months.
