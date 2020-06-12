UrduPoint.com
Jalaluddin Roomi Lauds Earmarking Rs 10 Bln In Budget For Elimination Of Locust

The famous industrialist and chairman of Multan dry Port trust Khawaja Jalaludin Rumi termed Budget 2020-21 as balanced amid difficult economic circumstances

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The famous industrialist and chairman of Multan dry Port trust Khawaja Jalaludin Rumi termed Budget 2020-21 as balanced amid difficult economic circumstances.

He however urged upon government to pay more focus on agriculture and promotion of overall exports. The focus on agriculture will help improve and strengthen economy, he said while talking to APP.

Jalaluddin Roomi appreciated earmarking Rs 10 billion for food security and eradication of locust from across the country.

He suggested government to eliminate locust as early as possible otherwise it would lead to issue of food security. He also proposed government to enhance funds for Pakistan Railways as it was transport for the poor people. Similarly, services of Railway Cargo should be improved, he remarked. Government should evolve strategy to enhance overall exports as it would not only help in offering jobs to unemployed persons but will also help in fetching handsome foreign exchange.

