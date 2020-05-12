Jalebi attracts Peshawaries ahead of iftar

Jalebi, a popular sweet item of Subcontinent has started attracting Peshawarities ahead of iftar parties owing to its better taste and deliciousness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Jalebi, a popular sweet item of Subcontinent has started attracting Peshawarities ahead of iftar parties owing to its better taste and deliciousness.

Commonly called Zalobay in Pashto language, the stalls of jalebi established in all bazaars of Peshawar are attracting people belonging to all segments of society and ages including government employees, senior citizens, women, youth and children ahead of Iftar.

The shopkeepers dealing with food services have setup special jalebi stalls in front of their shops to continue its trading after 4 p.m being the closing time of markets in Peshawar due to coronavirus outbreak.

The popular sweet item is being prepared with different colours and designs, which are catching consumers' attention while passing through historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar, Namak Mandi and Gantagar Anciant Bazaars .

The Muslims in Pakistan, India, Iran and Banglash were fond of jalebi especially during iftar time.

The demands of Pakistani jalebi are very high in middle East and Gulf countries due to its quality taste and energy perspective.

Ehtisham Khan, a lecturer of urdu literature told APP at Qissa Khawani Bazaar that jalebi was his favourite item and his iftar is incomplete without this popular sweet of Indo-Pak subcontinent.

"I have purchased four kilograms jalebi including two kilogram for my uncle," he said, adding that this sweet dish was being exchanged among relatives strengthening bonds of love and friendship.

Ehtisham said exchange of food items among relatives, friends and neighbours were adding colours to iftar parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zeeshan Qaisar, an employee of Forest Department while purchasing jalebi at Ghabta Ghar Bazaar told APP that Peshawar's jalebi was tasty, delicious and full of energy besides very popular especially among children, senior citizens and women, saying he liked red jalebi cooked in oil.

He said pakora, dhahi bhalay, kachalo and cooked rice were also being exchanged by relatives and friends ahead of iftar parties, creating love, brotherhood and warmth among people.

"I am going to my daughter's house at Hayatabad Peshawar to give her two kilogram jalebi being her favourite item in iftar parties," Riaz Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP.

He said one kilogram jalebi were being sold at Rs300 to Rs350 in local markets that is very high this year and its prices was needed to be checked.

He said Ramazan was a special month for Muslims with countless blessings and seeking forgiveness and they could get Allah Almighty blessings by distributing charity money and food among poorer, homeless, needy, orphans and widows in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He maintained that they need to help provide charity and financial support to the COVID-19 lockdown affected poor people and labourers so that they could purchase essential items including clothes and shoes for their families, which would double our happiness on Eidul Fitr.