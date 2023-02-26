UrduPoint.com

'Jalib Mela' Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 07:30 PM

'Jalib Mela' held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A programme titled 'Jalib Mela' was held to pay tributes to the poet Habib Jalib, here at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday.

Speakers on the occasion said that Habib Jalib was a revolutionary poet and he always voiced against the oppression and injustice against the poor people in his poetry.

They said that around 30 years had gone by but Jalib was still being remembered.

They said that he was sent to jail for many times due to his poetry.

Tableaus and poetry of Habib Jalib were also presented at the event.

