Jalib was symbol of resistance against tyrants: Rakshanda Jalib

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Habeeb Jalib's ideology was not associated with a faction or group, his objective was to raise voice against injustice and labour rights.

This was stated by the Rakhshanda Jalib, daughter of the Habib Jalib while addressing a literary gathering in Abbottabad.

She further said that I am proud of my father who has always resisted against the inequality and discrimination and being loved by masses of Pakistan. At the occasion Rakshanda Jalib also highlighted the memories of her father and responded the question of the participants.

While talking about the life of the Jalib, she said that most of his time spent in the jails of Kot Lakhpat, Larkana and Haiderabad, whenever he wrote a poem government arrested him and sent him to jail but he did not surrender and continued his effort.

She said that the tyrants even stopped the visitors to speak with Habib Jalib in the jail as her mother during the visits of jail uses signs language to talk with her husband.

Rakshanda Jalib stated that if his father wants he could avail fringe benefits from government and leave the people in chaos but he selected resistance for the rights of the masses.

Earlier while addressing different speakers accentuated the work of Jalib and said that Jablib believed in resistance and rule of law, in the present era we are also facing same situation and need a strong voice like Habib Jalib.

President Bazme Ilmo Fan Hazara Wahid Siraj presented and a social worker Irshad Ahmed Satti presented memorial shields to Wahid Siraj.