Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri questions his expulsion from PML-N

The PML-N MPA says meeting with leader of any opponent party is not violation of any political party’s manifesto; says he met with Punjab Chief Minister to discuss problems of the peoples of his constituency.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) PML-N leader and MPA Jalil Sharqpuri, who was recently removed by PML-N leadership from the party membership for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, questioned his removal from the party.

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri said that where it was mentioned in any party’s manifesto that member of a political party could not see the leader of any opponent party.

“I met Punjab Chief Minister to discuss the problems of my Constituencies,” said Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri.

He said also criticized PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his recent statements.

“I believe that criticizing Nawaz Sharif over his statements is not a wrong thing,” said the PML-N leader. On Thursday, PML-N removed membership of five leaders of the party just for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Ashraf Ansari, Jalil Sharqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Molvi Ghias are the leaders who PML-N membership was nullified by the party leadership..

On Sept 27, the said leaders of the PML-N called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interests.

In response to the party’s decision, Nishat Daha said that they could not sell their faith for the party and would speak truth.

Yesterday, PML-N issued a circular and strictly prohibited its leaders from holding meetings with senior officials of the establishment and the leaders of political opponents. The circular went viral on social media.

The new order came after the party’s Supremo Nawaz Sharif issued directions for strict code of conduct regarding meetings of the leaders with military establishment.