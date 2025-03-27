Jalil Andrabi Remembered On 29th Martyrdom Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has paid rich tributes to Shaheed Advocate Jaleel Andrabi, Shaheed Ishfaq Majeed Wani, Shaheed Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and Shaheed Shabir Sidiqi for rendering their lives for the noble cause of freedom of Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar while remembering noted Kashmiri human rights activist, Advocate Jaleel Andrabi, on his 29th martyrdom anniversary said that due to the sacrifices of towering Kashmiri figures like Andrabi the Kashmir dispute attracted global attention.
Jalil Andrabi was picked up by Indian Army personnel led by Major Avtar Singh on 8th March in 1996 and three weeks later on March 27 his body was found floating in the Jhelum River.
The APHC said reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till its accomplishment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jalil Andrabi remembered on 29th martyrdom anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts power supply disrupted from 63 PESCO's feeders: Spokesman15 minutes ago
-
Five family members drown as car plunges into river25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects selective UN experts' statement on human rights concerns: FO spokesperson9 hours ago
-
PAL holds 'Natiya Mushaira' in connection with Ramazan10 hours ago
-
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana11 hours ago
-
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana11 hours ago
-
Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court11 hours ago
-
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body told12 hours ago
-
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption12 hours ago
-
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy12 hours ago
-
Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation12 hours ago