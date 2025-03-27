Open Menu

Jalil Andrabi Remembered On 29th Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Jalil Andrabi remembered on 29th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has paid rich tributes to Shaheed Advocate Jaleel Andrabi, Shaheed Ishfaq Majeed Wani, Shaheed Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and Shaheed Shabir Sidiqi for rendering their lives for the noble cause of freedom of Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar while remembering noted Kashmiri human rights activist, Advocate Jaleel Andrabi, on his 29th martyrdom anniversary said that due to the sacrifices of towering Kashmiri figures like Andrabi the Kashmir dispute attracted global attention.

Jalil Andrabi was picked up by Indian Army personnel led by Major Avtar Singh on 8th March in 1996 and three weeks later on March 27 his body was found floating in the Jhelum River.

The APHC said reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till its accomplishment.

