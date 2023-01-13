Jalozai Police bust motorcycles' lifters gang

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Jalozai Police have arrested a four-member inter-district gang of the motorcycles' lifters along with its ringleader and recovered a stolen bike from their possessions on Friday.

According to information, Imtiaz Mohammad, a resident of Daag Ismail Khel had registered a report of his motorcycle stealing with Police Station Jalozai.

DSP Pabbi Inam Jan took notice of the incident and tasked Jalozai Police for an immediate arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen motorcycle.

The investigation team while using their professional capabilities traced out the accused and arrested Mohammad Omar, Farzand, Abdullah and Saddique, residents of Daag Ismail Khel.

On the information revealed by the accused, Jalozai Police recovered the stolen motorcycle in the shape of parts. The accused were also wanted by other police stations of the district in similar cases.

Further investigations from the accused were in progress.