Jalta Hai Kashmir: MOFA airs the teaser of song in commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the teaser of song 'Jalta Hai Kashmir', which will be aired on August 5, to expose the atrocities of Indian army in Kashmir and show solidarity with Kashmiris against the Illegal occupation by India.

To mark the third year of Indian military siege of IIOJK and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip IIOJK of its special status, Pakistanis and Kashmiris will observe August 5 as 'Exploitation Day'.

In this regard, MOFA has planned to air a special song which will be released on Youm-e-Istehsal.

The teaser of the same was shared via official YouTube channel of MOFA along with a clear message of solidarity.

"As we prepare to commemorate solemn occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, we at ForeignOfficePk reaffirm our resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren & extend unrelenting support to their just cause", stated the caption of teaser video shared via all social media platforms of MOFA.

The vocals of the song are given by Zohaib Zaman and music by Salman Ali while the lyrics are penned by Mushtaq Shad and will be released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kashmir Cell.