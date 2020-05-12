UrduPoint.com
Jam Expresses Satisfaction Over Cooperation Of Federal Govt, NDMA Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistaan Jam Kamal on Monday expressed satisfaction over the cooperation of Federal government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to combat COVID-19.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the provincial government was using its all resources to contain coronavirus.

He said the entire world was facing the challenge of coronavirus and Pakistan was also effecting from this pandemic, adding people should obey the SOPs which were issued by the government against coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said two labs were doing test of coronavirus and the provincial government had established two more for the purpose.

He said provincial health system has no capacity to bear huge burden of patients and could not provide health facilities. l Replying to a question, he said it was wrong perception that the virus was spread from pilgrims of Taftan.

He said 80 per cent cases were registered in Quetta and mostly cases were from local transmission.

He said in the province mostly effected people from COVID-19 were isolated from their homes because we had not such capacity to provide them isolation centers to them.

