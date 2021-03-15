UrduPoint.com
Jam Ikramullah Addresses Workers Convention In Ghotki

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Jam Ikramullah addresses workers convention in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said that active workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were an asset to the party.

He said the workers played a wonderful role in restoration of democracy in the country and given sacrifices against dictatorship.

He said this while addressing workers convention at Muhammadpur Chowk in Ghotki and visiting different areas of the city. The minister said that PPP has always promoted democratic values.

He also reviewed the ongoing development projects in Ghotki district.

