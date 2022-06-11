Jam Ikramullah Dharejo grieved over demise of Sikandar Mendhro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator and former provincial minister Sikandar Mendhro.

In a statement, he said the services of Sikandar Mendhro for PPP were unforgettable.

He said PPP had lost an important leader.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.