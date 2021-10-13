UrduPoint.com

Jam Kamal Announces To Fight No Confidence Motion To The Last

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Jam Kamal announces to fight no confidence motion to the last

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Tuesday announced to fight the no-confidence motion with the support of party members and coalition partners instead of tendering resignation from the chief ministership and party presidency.

He said the disgruntled members could not show their majority adding he had never refused to meet anyone as his doors were always open for all. He was running government affairs as usual and would fight the no confidence motion to the last, he added.

He expressed these views accompanying the leaders of coalition partners during a press conference held here at the Chief Minister House.

Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Leader Asghar Khan Achakzai, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) leader Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) leader and Local Government Advisor Nawabzada Ghuram Bugti and other colleagues were present on the occasion.

Jam said we were trying to appease the annoyed members clarifying that he was not resigning from the presidency of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) even though he had tweeted on his social media account.

The party members had expressed their annoyance and asked him to reverse his decision, he added.

He said neither he had tendered resignation in writing, nor would do from the party presidency.

He said he had no intention to write to the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding an action against the disgruntled members.

Jam said during all this situations, the social media had expressed an irresponsible behaviour adding "no one is leaving BAP." The chief minister said the disgruntled members used to meet him from time to time and he had entertained them properly.

He said he was trying his best to take all the members altogether and the majority decision would be given priority instead of any an individual. 14 members had expressed no confidence, they should also come to the fore and the decision of majority would be the final one, he said.

ANP Leader Asghar Khan Achakzai said this was not a novel thing as Chief Minister Jam was facing the situation since his induction into the corridors of power.

He said the opposition parties, hatching conspiracy against him, would not meet their nefarious designs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Asghar Khan All From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-are ..

At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-area strikes: coalition

11 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

2 hours ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.