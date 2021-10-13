Jam Kamal announces to fight no confidence motion to the last

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Tuesday announced to fight the no-confidence motion with the support of party members and coalition partners instead of tendering resignation from the chief ministership and party presidency.

He said the disgruntled members could not show their majority adding he had never refused to meet anyone as his doors were always open for all. He was running government affairs as usual and would fight the no confidence motion to the last, he added.

He expressed these views accompanying the leaders of coalition partners during a press conference held here at the Chief Minister House.

Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Leader Asghar Khan Achakzai, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) leader Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) leader and Local Government Advisor Nawabzada Ghuram Bugti and other colleagues were present on the occasion.

Jam said we were trying to appease the annoyed members clarifying that he was not resigning from the presidency of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) even though he had tweeted on his social media account.

The party members had expressed their annoyance and asked him to reverse his decision, he added.

He said neither he had tendered resignation in writing, nor would do from the party presidency.

He said he had no intention to write to the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding an action against the disgruntled members.

Jam said during all this situations, the social media had expressed an irresponsible behaviour adding "no one is leaving BAP." The chief minister said the disgruntled members used to meet him from time to time and he had entertained them properly.

He said he was trying his best to take all the members altogether and the majority decision would be given priority instead of any an individual. 14 members had expressed no confidence, they should also come to the fore and the decision of majority would be the final one, he said.

ANP Leader Asghar Khan Achakzai said this was not a novel thing as Chief Minister Jam was facing the situation since his induction into the corridors of power.

He said the opposition parties, hatching conspiracy against him, would not meet their nefarious designs.